Megan Thee Stallion’s LA Home Burglarised, Rapper Plans To Go On Hiatus; 'I'm So Tired...'

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion's Los Angeles home was burglarised on Thursday evening, as reported by TMZ. The development came a day before she hosted and performed some of her hits at Saturday Night Live. Two men gained access to the rapper's home after breaking a back door window. Sources told the outlet that both of them went to her primary bedroom and took between $300-$400K worth of jewellery when she was not at home.

The police are still in search of the burglars as they are looking for the surveillance footage from Megan's home. They are also looking for a video that may have captured the intruders. Nobody was in custody till Friday evening and as per PEOPLE's report, the LA Police Department was unable to confirm details. Addressing the same on Twitter, Stallion wrote, "Wow". Her other tweet read, "Material things can be replaced but I'm glad everyone is safe."

Megan Thee Stallion plans to go on a hiatus

In a shocking move, Megan announced that she has planned to go on a hiatus following her appearance in SNL. "Hotties I'm really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I'm so tired, physically and emotionally," she tweeted.

Meg hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time, but she has already performed as an official musical guest twice. She performed "Savage" and "Don't Stop" as a musical guest in 2020. On Friday, October 15, she sang Traumazine, her sophomore album from 2022, which opened at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

Image: Instagram/@theestallion