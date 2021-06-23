Megan Thee Stallion's Photo Dump Receives All The Love From Her Fans

On June 23, 2021, musician Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram and posted a few random photos, in a carousel. Megan Thee Stallion's photos were captioned "🤳🏾dump", and she posted a bunch of miscellaneous photos. While a few of them were her make-up looks, others were pictures from her closet. She even went on to post a picture of her pet 4oe. There were 9 photos that she posted as a part of the carousel, and makeup artist Priscilla Ono reposted one of these pictures and captioned it "Eyeliner will cut you, but the lips will soothe you❤️‍🔥." Catch the Instagram post right here.

Reaction to Megan Thee Stallion's photos

Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram post garnered over 1.2 million likes within a few hours of it being posted. Fans said that she looked phenomenal in all these photos and that she was one of the most attractive women that they had seen. Musician Charlie Xile commented on her post saying that she looked good in every single photo. Rapper and songwriter Pardison Fontaine said that she was perfection. She was also showered with comments that called her beauty unreal.

Megan Thee Stallion's latest ventures

Megan featured in the song Pop It with Bankroll Freddie for the album Big Bank, which released on 3, April 2021. She made a guest appearance for the song I Did It by DJ Khaled which was a part of the album Khaled Khaled. Apart from this, she was a featured artist on the Ariana Grande track 34+35 (Remix), which featured Doja Cat along with her for the deluxe version of the album Positions. Megan recorded a song called I'm a King with Bobby Sessions for the movie Coming 2 America. She was a lead artist on the song Beautiful Mistakes with Maroon 5 for their album Jordi, and she was also a part of the track On Me (remix), with Lil Baby. One of her latest tracks Bad B**ches with Marshmello and Nitti Gritti is a part of the album Shockwave. Her latest track Thot S**t which released on June 11, 2021, was produced by Lil Ju, and OG Parker.

