Meghan-Harry Unleash Emotionally Charged Docuseries In Midst Of William-Kate's US Trip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be getting up close and personal about their love story, journey in the royal family, and more in the forthcoming docuseries titled Harry & Meghan. Netflix recently released the teaser of the six-part docuseries, an emotionally charged video in which Harry talks about 'protecting' his family as Meghan tears up. The clip also gives fleeting glimpses of the couple's personal and public moments. Interestingly, the teaser announcement coincides with Prince William and Kate Middleton's three-day visit to the United States.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's docuseries teaser out

The minute-long clip begins with the couple being asked "Why did you want to make this documentary?" following which it pans to several unseen moments from their personal lives. In the teaser, Prince Harry is heard saying, "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors, I had to do everything I could to protect my family." Adding to this, Meghan says, "When the stakes are this high doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

One slide shows Meghan wiping away her tears while Harry is shown with his head tilted back. Kate and Prince William also appear briefly in the teaser. Take a look.

Harry & Meghan docuseries teaser announcement coincides with Prince William-Kate Middleton's US trip

The teaser comes amid William's first trip to the United States as Prince of Wales alongside his wife Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. According to ANI, the couple will present awards given out by the Earth shot Prize, an organisation founded by William to aid entrepreneurs in finding solutions regarding climate change and environmental issues.

Meanwhile, the dramatic teaser is being dubbed by many on social media as a PR stunt, accusing Harry-Meghan of stealing the limelight from William and Kate and potentially sabotaging their US visit. Some netizens called their production a 'bit pretentious', accusing them of trying to "disrupt and clash" William's Boston trip.

One user wrote, "The Sussex’s aren’t at all worried about Kate & William visiting is what I’ve been hearing all week. And yet … here they are dropping this video at literally the same time the actual Royals touch down. It’s so pathetic it’s almost sad." Other also echoed a similar sentiment.

In the docuseries, the couple will reportedly shed light on why they decided to step back from their royal duties and eventually relocate to the US in 2020. The duo was recently seen with the royals in the UK as they paid tribute to the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8, 2022.

