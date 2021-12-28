Two months after their marriage, Meghan King and President Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens are their parting ways. After myriad speculations, King confirmed the news via social media and noted that the situation comes across as 'profoundly devastating'. The actor expressed grief at the current state of affairs, mentioning that she is 'rattled''.

As Meghan navigates this period of turmoil with her close ones, she requested her followers for their 'grave and gentle kindness'. The reality TV personality noted that she's moving forward with her children, daughter Aspen, 5 and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 3, from her previous marriage to Jim Edmonds. According to The White House (via People), The Real Housewives of Orange County actor married Cuffe Biden Owens in a small family wedding at Owens' parents home in Pennsylvania.

Meghan King confirms parting ways with Cuffe Biden Owens

Taking to her Instagram handle yesterday, King wrote, "I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage." She further added, "I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows—and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams,”.

Concluding the message, she mentioned, “At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family.”

The 37-year-old reality TV star also uploaded a video, where she spoke about her struggle with anxiety and depression. She could be seen in a no-makeup avatar, telling her followers that it has led to hair loss and picking on her face. She mentioned ways in which she fights these symptoms, which included healthy sleeping habits, performing yoga, social media detox, taking in the fresh air among other things. "I’m still me and I love myself.", she wrote.

According to People, Meghan King went public with their relationship just two weeks prior to their nuptials. She was earlier married to lawyer Brad McDill till 2011 post which she tied the knot with Jim Edmonds in 2014. Edmonds and Meghan's divorce got finalized in May.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MEGHANKING)