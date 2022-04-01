Meghan King On Getting Annulment With Cuffe Owens; 'It Was Like An Arranged Marriage'

Meghan King is one of the notable TV personalities known for her performance in the Bravo series The Real Housewives of Orange County. As the artist announced her split with her husband and President Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens a couple of months ago, she recently announced that she will be getting her marriage annulled.

According to People, Meghan King went public with their relationship just two weeks prior to their nuptials. She was earlier married to lawyer Brad McDill till 2011 and she tied the knot with Jim Edmonds in 2014. Edmonds and Meghan's divorce got finalised in May.

Meghan King talks about her annulment with Cuffe Owens

According to Jeff Lewis' SiriusXM Radio Show, Meghan King recently talked about her sensational marriage with the host and revealed that she was seeking an annulment. As the reality star was earlier married to Brad McDill and Jim Edmonds, she stated that her third one will be the last one that is going to be annulled. Stating further about Ownes, she even mentioned how he said all the right things, the families were a good fit and he seemed to grow up similarly to her and stated that their relationship was almost like an arranged marriage. "He said all the right things and the families were a good fit and he seemed to grow up similarly to me," she explained.

Furthermore, she even shed light on how she felt she was ready for a partner when she decided to get married to Owens. She said, "I think that I was so ready for a partner … I have three little kids that I have all the time pretty much, so I just really want some help and I want a partnership."

Meghan King took to her Instagram handle around three months ago and announced her separation from Cuffe Owens and urged for everyone's grace and gentle kindness as she navigated this labyrinth of grief with her family. The note read, "I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage." She further added, "I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows—and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams. At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family." (sic)

Image: Instagram/@meghanking