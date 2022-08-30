Meghan Markle Alleges The British Press Used 'N-word' For Her Kids; Says 'Why Would I..'

Meghan Markle has always been vocal about the trials and tribulations she faced following her marriage to Prince Harry, be it her altercation with the Royal Family or the constant media scrutiny among other things. The Duchess of Sussex recently discussed why she kept son Archie's photos away from the public domain, further calling out the British press for using 'N-word' for her kids.

In a conversation with The Cut magazine, Meghan stressed that she won't share her kids Archie and Lilibet's photos with people giving out racist remarks, adding that she'd rather show their pictures to people who actually love them.

Meghan Markle alleges British press used 'N-word' for her kids

Talking to the publication, she said, "There’s literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota."

Meghan continued, "Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child? You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game."

The Duchess of Sussex also revealed that she and Prince Harry don't have control over the @KensingtonRoyal Instagram account, which they previously shared with Prince William and Kate Middleton Meghan added that the couple opted out of the "exchange game" after shutting down their own Instagram handle, @Sussexroyal.

In her previous interview with Oprah, Markle mentioned that she and Harry went off social media due to bullying. However, in the latest conversation, she teased her comeback to Instagram.

Meanwhile, Meghan's podcast Archetypes has finally arrived and the first guest on the show was Serena Williams. In her podcast, Meghan will be speaking to women from various spheres of entertainment, sports, and more, shedding light on how they broke the barriers to succeed. The podcast is a co-production between Archewell Audio, Gimlet, and SpotifyMeghan. The Duchess of Sussex serves as the Executive Producer. It is also being said that Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will be seen in one of the episodes.

(IMAGE: AP)