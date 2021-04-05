Meghan Markle Always Had A "complicated" Relationship With Her Father; Says Ex-boyfriend

Meghan Markle's childhood boyfriend, Joshua Silverstein touched upon the "complicated" relationship that the actor has reportedly always shared with her father, Thomas Markle Sr. While on the subject of Meghan Markle's father, Joshua revealed that he quite frequently met the Markles when Meghan's parents had just filed for divorce, Us Weekly reports. Additionally, Silverstein, who is a professional performance artist and a teacher of the subject, spoke about how the relationship shared by Meghan and Thomas was as complicated and difficult as a relationship between a father and teenager was. Silverstein even shared that he was relatively closer to Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, and although the divorce led to the creation of tensions in the Markle household, Silverstein's interactions with Meghan Markle's father, who is a retired lighting director and a director of photography, were always cordial.

Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey

During the much-talked-about Oprah Winfrey interview featuring Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Suits alum spoke about the headline-making Paparazzi scandal featuring her father that found its way to the dailies during the days leading up to the royal wedding. While on the topic, Markle even implied how she was forced to essentially make the distance between her father and her due to the same. US Weekly reported that Thomas Markle Sr. allegedly even tried getting through to his daughter after the tell-all interview got televised so that he could explain himself. As per the US Weekly report, the paparazzi scandal was a deliberate attempt on Thomas Markle's part to recreate his image. A tweet by a British journalist from back in 2018, which features the exclusive The Mail article about the same can be found below.

What is the former Royal Couple up to right now?

As reported earlier, Prince Harry landed a job in BetterUp, a professional coaching platform. The startup listed the Duke of Sussex as part of its leadership team and further described him as a "humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist.". Meghan, on the other hand, was seen engaging in acts of charity alongside her husband, who collectively made donations towards mental health and racial justice causes. As also reported earlier, the couple has begun mentoring teenage girls regarding topics such as academics, life's challenges and the importance of compassion, amongst others, through virtual classes. More details regarding the former royals of Sussex will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.