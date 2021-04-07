Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Announce Their First Netflix Docuseries 'Heart Of Invictus'

After the explosive interview with Oprah on CBS, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now focusing on their first project on Netflix, titled Heart of Invictus. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed the deal with the streaming giant last September after moving to California through their Archewell Productions. The project is a docuseries based on the Invictus Games, the global adaptive sports competition, which is a tournament for wounded veterans Harry founded in 2014.

About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries Heart of Invictus

According to CBS, Heart of Invictus will follow a group of Invictus Games competitors in which all the service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses will prepare for the games which will be held in 2022 in the Netherlands, as per the announcement made by Invictus Foundation on Tuesday. The docuseries will be directed and produced by the Oscar-winning duo of the 2016 documentary The White Helmets, director Orlando von Einsiedel, and producer Joanna Natasegara. Prince Harry will not only serve as an executive producer but will also appear on the camera.

In the same article, it was revealed that Prince Harry told in a statement that since he saw the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, he knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve. He added the series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year. He said as Archewell Productions' signed the first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, he could not be more excited for the journey ahead and was proud of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential, and their continued service.

The Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer of Netflix Ted Sarandon said in the same article that Archwell Productions was building an "ambitious" slate that reflected on the values and causes they held dear. He said in the statement that it had been clear ever since they met them that the Invictus Games held a very special place in their hearts and he could not be happier that their first series for Netflix will showcase that for the world in a way which was never seen before. Heart of Invictus project will also provide funding for the Invictus Games Foundation and the organization will serve as an executive producer.

Promo Image Source: The Royal Family Instagram