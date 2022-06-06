Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn't join the royal family for the final day of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The duo, who returned to the UK for the first time since stepping away from their senior royal duties remained absent from the Platinum Party at the Palace as well as the jubilee pageant. Apart from them, Prince Andrew also skipped the events after recently testing positive for coronavirus.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry skip final events of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

The much-awaited Jubilee Pageant featured over 10,000 people from all walks of life and concluded with Ed Sheeran performing the national anthem. The Queen made a final appearance on her balcony to conclude the festivities, alongside Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. William and Kate's three children were also present.

The monarch said in a statement, "I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee." She also mentioned, "While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family."

Prince Harry and Meghan also skipped Platinum Party at the Palace to celebrate their daughter Lilibet Diana's first birthday. According to Page Six reports, a source mentioned that the Queen met Lilibet Diana for the first time after Trooping the Colour on June 2.

Meghan and Harry were only briefly spotted behind the scenes at the Trooping the Colour as well as the National Service of Thanksgiving. According to People, the royal siblings hadn't crossed paths publically during the first couple of days of the Jubilee celebrations, and it seemingly continued till the very end.

Insiders have noted that Harry's special bond with grandmother Queen Elizabeth remains intact. In a conversation with Today's Hoda Kotb in April, Harry said of the Queen, "Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her . . . She's on great form," and continued, "I'm just making sure that she's, you know, protected and got the right people around her."

Image: Instagram/@buckinghampalaceroyal/ AP