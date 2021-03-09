Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Not Be Covered On The Much-acclaimed Show 'The Crown'

On Sunday, millions of people watched Oprah sit down with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle titled Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special. In their interaction with Oprah, the man and wife spilt the beans on their struggles and their exit from the British Royal Family. Fans are now waiting to watch all of this on the much-acclaimed series The Crown, which the couple admitted to watching "some" of the Netflix original. However, talking about the same, the show's creator Peter Morgan revealed that he has no plans to include them in future episodes.

The Crown creator Peter Morgan explained to The Hollywood Reporter back in December where he thinks that things are so much more interesting with the passage of time. He added that he is much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago. He revealed that Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey, and he does not know what their journey is or how it will end.

Peter also mentioned that while shooting for the series, he follows a 20-year rule in his mind. He also believes that there is sufficient time and distance to truly comprehend something, to comprehend its role, to comprehend its location, and to understand its significance. The creator also said that many items that seem to be extremely significant today are quickly overlooked, while others seem to hang around and prove to be historically very relevant and long-lasting.

Talking about the upcoming two seasons, Peter said that he does not know where in the scheme of things Prince Andrew, or indeed Harry and Meghan Markle, will ever appear. He said that he does not want to write about them because doing too so soon would automatically make it journalistic, and there are already a plethora of journalists covering them.

About The Crown

The Crown is a historical drama about Queen Elizabeth II's reign. The first season of the show aired on Netflix on November 4, 2016, and the second season premiered on November 4, 2017. Every season has a time premise that depicts the Queen's every move in detail.

The Crown cast includes Claire Foy (seasons 1–2) Olivia Colman (seasons 3–4) as Queen Elizabeth II, Matt Smith (seasons 1–2) and Tobias Menzies (seasons 3–4) as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Eileen Atkins as Queen Mary, Vanessa Kirby (seasons 1–2) and Helena Bonham Carter (seasons 3–4) as Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, Jeremy Northam as Anthony Eden and many more. There are also a few characters who are played by two different actors, depending on the season and the years in the much-acclaimed series.