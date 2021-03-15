Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Montecito Home Was Invaded By An Intruder Twice In Dec 2020

It hasn’t been easy for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ever since they stepped down from their duties as senior officials of the Royal Family. The two took the decision of living away from the family last year in January, and since then have moved to Canada, then Los Angeles, and have now moved to Montecito, in California. A recent report mentioned that an intruder trespassed their property twice and here is all you need to know about it.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Montecito home was invaded by an intruder, twice

According to recent updates, the Royal couple Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have now made the quiet and upscale neighbourhood of Montecito in California their new home. The couple moved from the UK back at the beginning of 2020 and have since lived in Canada and then in Los Angeles for a while. During their much-talked-about interview with Oprah Winfrey, last week, fans got a quick look at Meghan, Harry, and their son Archie's little farm for chickens.

However, the family hasn’t had the best of times since they stepped down as Royal officials, and as reports by TMZ suggest, the couple has witnessed an intruder at their home back in December 2020 and not just once but twice. The intruder who was a 37-year-old man, named Nicholas Brooks trespassed their home on Christmas Eve 2020 and was also given a warning for the same and let off. But this did not deter him, and Brooks trespassed the Duke and Duchess' abode again on December 26, 2020, after which he was arrested by the cops, on one count of misdemeanour trespassing.

There is no confirmation if Harry and Meghan were home at the time when Nicholas entered their property after he drove from Ohio. During the interview, Harry also spoke about how he was concerned about his family’s safety when the paparazzi found out where they were staying in Canada. He also mentioned that all his security and financial support were cut off when he and Meghan Markle said that they were stepping back from their Royals duties.