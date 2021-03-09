Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's New Maternity Shoot Picture Has Netizens Gushing Over It

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle along with their son Archie are gearing up for a new start with their soon-to-be born baby girl and sister respectively. After Meghan and Harry revealed their second child’s gender in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, photographer Misan Harriman, who was the first to reveal their pregnancy photo, shared a new picture of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son which is too cute to miss. The picture comes hours after their sit-down interview with Oprah aired, which saw them reveal the news that their second child is a baby girl.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Photographer Misan Harriman shared a truly unmissable family photo from the couple’s maternity shoot. In the pic, the monochrome picture features Meghan holding Archie above her baby bump, while he is seen snuggling into his mother’s shoulder. Prince Harry, on the other hand, can be seen striking a pose as he stands behind his wife with his arms around her. Meghan donned an off-shoulder floral gown and opted for a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows. Harry wore a light coloured shirt and black chinos. One can also notice the greenery that they are surrounded by.

Along with the picture, Misan penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. He wrote, “What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H â¤ï¸”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the picture was shared online, netizens went could not stop themselves from flooding the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on how adorable the picture is, while some wished them all the happiness in the world. One of the users wrote, “Aww, this is so sweet”, while the other one wrote, “so adorable”. Check out a few more comments below.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second baby

As per a recent AP report, their office confirmed the news on Sunday, which is February 14. The statement from the office read, "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child". On the other hand, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well".