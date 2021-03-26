Meghan Markle Bakes Lemon Olive Oil Cake To Honour Women's History Month

Women's History Month is being celebrated all over the world. The World Central Kitchen recently worked with Archwell, a non-profit organisation formed by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan Markle baked a lemon and olive oil cake for the same. Take a look at the cake baked by the Duchess.

World Central Kitchen is a non-profit organisation that helps fight hunger. To honour Women's History Month, they collaborated with Archwell in order to provide meals and share a message of appreciation and support in Chicago. They provided meals along with a cake baked by Duchess Meghan Markle. She baked a lemon olive oil cake and the lemons were picked by her from her own garden. The World Central kitchen shared a picture of the cake with the workers in their foundation. Take a look at the picture here.

Reactions to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's contribution

Netizens wrote that they would want to know the recipe for her lemon olive oil cake. A Twitter user wrote that she is sure that the cake was delicious. She also wished the workers and volunteers on Women's History Month. Another Twitter user mentioned that it was a sweet gesture. She added, "When life gives you a lemon, make dessert." Another wrote that Archwell's partnership with WCK is helping a lot of people. He added, "Kudos to Meghan for putting her own personal touch by baking the cake. She's a sweetheart." Take a look at the reactions below.

Nice. I bet Meghan’s olive oil cake was good. Happy women’s history month to every volunteers and workers — "My faith is greater than my fear" ~ Meghan Markle (@MagaliDMathias) March 26, 2021

What a sweet gesture by the DoS ðŸ¥ºâ¤ï¸ When life gives you lemon, make dessert ðŸ° ðŸ‹! Thank to @WCKitchen and to Archewell for helping those in need! — Aaliyah (@alilvbee) March 26, 2021

Archewell's partnership with WCK is pretty amazing and is helping so many people. Kudos to Meghan for putting her own personal touch by baking the cake. She's a sweetheart. — Erikk_the_Dane™ (@Erikk_the_Dane2) March 26, 2021

Recent news about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's Oprah interview had recently gone viral. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed that the royal family was concerned about the colour of their unborn baby's skin. They also revealed that Meghan had suicidal thoughts as she struggled with the isolation in the family and the harassment by the press. This was because the couple had decided to step back from the royal family. All these details about the Royal family garnered Meghan Markle and Prince Harry a lot of coverage in the media. Netizens also started debating about the same on Twitter.

