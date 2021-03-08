Meghan Markle Criticised By Bethenny Frankel; Jessica Kirson And Chrishell Stause React

The former Duchess of Sussex and actor Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have finalised their split from the Royal Family. In February 2021, the couple declared that they will exit the royal family on March 31, 2021, and will begin their one-year transitional period. Meghan and Harry are expecting their second child now. Recently, the Suits actor opened up about her life in the Royal Family and has been criticised for the same since then. On the other hand, some celebrities are also reacting via tweets in her defence.

Bethenny criticises Meghan Markle

In Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Suits actor opened about her life in the Royal family. The actor also shared that she also struggled with her mental health being a royal and had suicidal thoughts. While Meghan Markle's Oprah interview made it to several headlines, the actor also received a lot of criticism from Hollywood itself. The Real Housewives Of New York City actor, Bethenny Frankel recently took to her Twitter handle to criticise Meghan Markle. Bethenny started her tweet with 'Cry me a river...' and said that Meghan Markle was not able to handle the royal fame and is now making media deals through interviews.

Cry me a river...the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals. 🤔 #MARRY https://t.co/AsbeYPF9ry — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 7, 2021

Jessica Kirson and Chrishell Stause defend Meghan Markle

Bethenny was criticised when actor and producer Jessica Kirson and Selling Sunsets actor Chrishell Stause reacted to her tweet. The Comedian (2016) actor wrote in her tweet that she was the warm-up comic on Bethenny's morning talk show when Bethenny was extremely rude to her. She added that Frankel never said 'hello' to her and kept on ordering her. Jessica added that one day she had to walk off the show. Check out the tweet below:

Post Jessica Kirson's tweet, Chrishell Stause, on the other hand, also reacted to Bethenny's tweet in defence of Meghan Markle. The Selling Sunset actor wrote that a white housewife cannot compare her struggles to Meghan Markle, a woman of colour, in the Royal Family. The actor further wrote that everyone is busy trying to silence Meghan and asked her followers to listen to what the Suits actor has to say.

Not a white housewife comparing her struggle to Meghan’s. A woman of color joining the Royal Family. It’s the delusion for me 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ Everyone is working overtime trying to silence her. Let us hear what she has to say! — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) March 7, 2021

