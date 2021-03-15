Meghan Markle Demands Evidence In Buckingham Palace Staff Bullying Probe: Report

Meghan Markle was recently accused of bullying her staff and creating a toxic work environment when she was front lining as the Duchess of Sussex with Prince Harry in Britain. Meghan Markle has now demanded legal evidence against the Buckingham Palace probe.

Meghan Markle accused of bullying her staff

According to Fox News, the allegations against Meghan were made after her interview with Oprah Winfrey. In Meghan Markle's Oprah interview, she revealed that the royal family is racist and also shared some other controversial points regarding them. Post her interview, she has been the target point of Buckingham Palace. Earlier in March, the palace had confirmed that they will be conducting an inquiry after a leaked email which was written by a staff member was published by the Times that read, the Duchess had driven away two personal assistants during her stay in the Kensington palace and had undermined the self-confidence of a third staff member. She has also been accused of bringing the staff members to tears and creating a toxic environment to work in. A UK Media report shared on Sunday, March 14 said that Buckingham Palace is handing over the inquiry to external investigators rather than conducting an in-house inquiry against the allegations.

Meghan Markle demands evidence

The UK Media report added that post the news of the investigation came to light, Meghan has asked to see all the documents, emails and texts that are related to the bullying allegations against her which were started by the Queen. The former American actor wants to know precisely who has accused her of being a bully. Both sides have been lawyering up and the former legal aides of Harry and Meghan have agreed to help the royal couple with the probe.

Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

The Oprah interview marked the first time the Duke and the Duchess spoke for the first time together post their royal exit which was recently confirmed. In the interview, the couple revealed their reason behind their decision to step away from their royal duties which they had declared in January 2020. In the interview, Meghan talked about there being a lack of mental health support from the family members and how some family members made racist remarks against the colour of her skin and raised concerns over the colour of their mixed-race son Archie.