Meghan Markle Faces Bullying Charges From One Of Her Closest Advisors; Read

Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making headlines for several reasons. However, Meghan Markle has recently faced bullying charges from her closest advisor at Kensington Palace. According to The Times newspaper, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly drove two personal assistants out of the household and shattered the trust of a third.

According to the publication, a source came forward after saying that only a portion of Meghan's two years as a member of the royal family had been revealed. Jason Knauf, the couple's communications secretary at the time, is alleged to have made accusations of bullying at the palace in October 2018. The charges were brought to HR in an effort to convince Buckingham Palace to protect the workers who, according to Knauf, were being pressured by the duchess.

According to the newspaper, Prince Harry pleaded with Knauf not to follow the charges of bullying. In 2016, Meghan was confirmed to be Harry's girlfriend, and the pair married two years later before leaving the royal service to live in California. The Sussexes were the victims of a calculated smear campaign focused on 'misleading and malicious misinformation', according to a spokesperson for the Sussexes.

The accusations come just days before Meghan and Harry's "shocking" and "tell-all" interview with Oprah Winfrey airs on American television. According to Elle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's long-awaited candid interview will air on March 7, 2021. On February 28, CBS posted two teasers on YouTube, in which the royal couple discussed their challenges and how they were only able to resolve them because they had each other. The first teaser revealed Meghan Markle, who was dressed elegantly in a black gown and cradling her baby bump while being asked by Oprah, "Were you slient or were you silenced?"

In the second teaser, Harry spoke about his mother's past, the late Princess Diana, and how relieved and grateful he is to be sitting there and talking to Oprah with his wife by his side. He went on to say that he can't imagine how painful it must have been for his mother to go through the whole process on her own all those years ago. The Duke of Sussex ended his statement by saying that it had been an incredibly difficult time for him and his wife, but at least they had each other.

