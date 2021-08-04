Meghan Markle Gets 'birthday Wishes' From Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle rings her 40th birthday today on August 4, 2021. The Duchess of Sussex has been receiving love from the royal family members as they took to their verified social media handles to drop their birthday tributes. Queen Elizabeth II also took to her official royal family Instagram handle and posted several pictures featuring Markle, the Queen and Prince Harry on her Instagram story. Prince Harry's brother Prince William and Kate Middleton also dropped their birthday wishes for the Duchess of Sussex.

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle turns 40

Taking to the royal family Insta story, Queen Elizabeth II dropped several throwback pictures. In the candid pictures, Markle can be seen enjoying her time with the Queen, Prince Harry. She shared a message that reads, "Wishing the Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday today!"

Prince William and Kate Middleton too paid their birthday tributes through their Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Instagram handle. She dropped a beautiful picture of Markle that was captured during her royal tour of Australia. They captioned the picture as, "Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"

Senior members of the royal house, Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall celebrated Markle's birthday using their Clarence House Instagram account. They also shared the Duchess of Sussex's picture and penned a simple note. They wrote, "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday."

Fans and followers of the royal household are delighted to witness the royal family members sending love to Markle on her 40th birthday despite their ongoing rifts. Several of them have taken to their respective social media handles to celebrate Markle's birthday. As for the Duchess' birthday plans, rumours suggest that Prince Harry has ordered a special cake for his Duchess from a bakery located in Los Angeles. According to the reports from Dailymail, there had been speculations Markle was planning to celebrate her birthday with a lavish party for over 65 guests.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Lilibet Diana in the month of June. The royal couple may release a highly-anticipated family picture in order to mark the special occasion. Fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of Lilibet.

(Image Credit: AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.