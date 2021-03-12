Meghan Markle Has Special Heirloom Ready To Be Passed On To Her Daughter

Meghan Markle has a special heirloom she wants to pass on to her daughter. In an interview from 2015, Meghan had revealed she bought a watch after her show Suits was renewed. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed that they are expecting a baby girl during their recent tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan Markle reveals special heirloom for daughter

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be soon welcoming their second child together. As mentioned earlier, the couple revealed that they are expecting a daughter during their recent interview with Oprah Winfrey for CBS. But back in 2015, in an interview with Hello! Magazine, Meghan Markle spoke in detail about one of her pricey purchases.

During the interview, Meghan revealed that she always wanted to buy Cartier’s French Tank watch. So, when her legal drama show, Suits was renewed for the third season, she was shocked and called this incident a "milestone". Hence, she splurged and bought the watch in its two-tone version. Meghan also revealed that the watch has a special message engraved on it that says, ‘To M.M. From M.M’. She further added that one day she plans to pass on this watch to her future daughter.

During their recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry spoke in detail about their second pregnancy. Prince Harry revealed that they got everything they could ask for when they had a boy first, and now, they are expecting a girl together. But while revealing the gender of their unborn child, the couple also said that “two is it” for them and do not wish to have any more children.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their second pregnancy back in February. Their close friend and photographer Misan Harriman was their pregnancy shoot photographer for the same. Harriman even shared a picture of the couple posing together with their son Archie Harrison who will be turning 2 in May. Take a look at the picture here.

But before conceiving their daughter, Meghan Markle had suffered a miscarriage in July 2020. She even penned an essay about the same for the New York Times. In this essay, she said that losing a child is akin to carrying unbearable grief. She continued and wrote that a lot of women experience it but very few talk about it.