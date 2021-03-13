Meghan Markle Pens Heartfelt Note To Students In Dagenham After Her Interview With Oprah

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is known for her philanthropy work. Last year, Meghan Markle paid a visit to the school to celebrate International Women's Day and the 50th anniversary of the UK's equal pay legislation. During her visit, Markle met Geraldine Dear, a machinist who worked at the nearby Ford factory where the struggle for fair pay began. Talking about the meet and greet, Meghan Markle recently penned a heartfelt note to the Robert Clark School, in Dagenham, the day after her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan wrote, "It was this time a year ago that I had the pleasure of meeting so many of you during my visit to celebrate International Women's Day and mark the 50th anniversary of the Equal Pay Act”. She added, "I look back on that day with such fond memories, and think of you all frequently, especially recognising how difficult it's been for students and families during the past year". She explained how her non-profit, the Archewell Foundation, was inspiring people to "engage in real acts of kindness for the women in their lives and communities," including learning about the "trailblazing women" who had gone before them.

Recalling her experience with Geraldine, Meghan Markle continued, "I've spent time recently thinking about Geraldine Dear, who joined us last year and is such an inspiration to all of us”. She added, "Without women like Geraldine, who formed part of the original group of women advocating for equal pay, so much of what we do now wouldn't be possible".

People will "find inspiration to build a legacy" by honouring these trailblazers, according to the Duchess, which will contribute to a more "compassionate future". She expressed her gratitude to the school's staff and students for their "kindness" during her visit and shared a fond memory with them.

Meghan said that on that day no one will ever forget when she asked that young man, Aker, to come on stage to share what International Women's Day means to him and how he honours the women and girls in his life. To which, "He had a few thoughts that had us all laughing". She sweetly concluded by saying, "P.S. I still have the Debate Society team jacket you gave me with me here in California and wear it often. Thank you again for thinking of me!"

We had a very special delivery this week. It has been lovely to share this letter and advice with the students and remember our International Women’s Day celebrations last year. #IWD2021 #iwd pic.twitter.com/wLDisgETwp — Robert Clack School (@RClackOfficial) March 11, 2021

Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

In a recent interview with Oprah, Meghan said there were questions and discussion about her son Archie's skin colour in the Royal family. She didn't say who asked the question because she didn't want to hurt the family's feelings. She also said that she didn't want to live there any longer because she couldn't seem to fit in with the Monarchy.