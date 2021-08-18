Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Call For Support To Aid Organisations In Afghanistan And Haiti

As panic and chaos in Afghanistan continue to exacerbate, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on Tuesday, released a joint statement to encourage humanitarian work in the affected region. The statement, shared on the official website of their Archewell Foundation, also urges people to contribute to the earthquake that hit Haiti where the death toll has now crossed 1,400. Calling for a joint show of humanity, the British royals asked their followers to unite and support organisations “doing critical work” to help those in need.

'World is fragile right now'

Expressing their views, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said the situations in both Afghanistan and Haiti are “painful” and “heartbreaking” for them. Furthermore, they reckoned that it was not only the aforementioned crisis but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, exacerbated by misinformation and new variants that has left them petrified. Pertaining to the same, they appealed to people to aid the organisations doing critical humanitarian work.

"When any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realize it or not. And though we are not meant to live in a state of suffering, we, as a people, are being conditioned to accept it. It’s easy to find ourselves feeling powerless, but we can put our values into action — together," the riyal couple wrote.

In addition to common people, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also called upon those in positions of “global influence” to rapidly advance “humanitarian dialogues” that are expected to take place this fall at multilateral gatherings such as UN General Assembly and G20 Leaders’ Summit. Earlier this week, UK PM Boris Johnson also expressed concern over the Taliban takeover asserting that no country or international organisation should bilaterally recognize the Sunni Pashtun group as Afghanistan’s official government.

Meanwhile, in its first press conference since conquering Afghanistan, the Taliban said it will assure safety to all those who have served the US and other ally forces. The spokesperson of Taliban wants them to serve the homeland and not leave the country, 'given their talents.' He also asked the civilians at the airport, to return to their homes as the terrorist group has 'pardoned everybody from A-Z for peace in Afghanistan.'

File Image: AP

