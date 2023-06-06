Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Celebrate Daughter Lilibet's Second Birthday In California

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s youngest child, Princess Lilibet, turned two over the weekend. To celebrate the occasion, the royal family went all out to create a memorable experience. The festivities took place in sunny California and were described as an All-American Affair, combining celebrity guests and a relaxed atmosphere.

Although it was an intimate affair, royal expert Jennie Bond shared her expectation for the event and anticipated a laid-back toddler party with a sprinkle of celebrities. She also expressed hope for a video call to Lilibet’s grandfather, King Charles III. The possibility of a special gift being delivered to Montecito for the occasion was also part of her expectations.

King Charles III wants to gift Custom Cubby House to Lilibet

(Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Princess Lilibet’s 2nd birthday on Sunday | Image: Misan Harriman\Instagram)

In an intriguing twist, another source revealed that King Charles III had his aides exploring the idea of custom-made cubby houses for Lilibet, similar to the ones the Queen and Princess Margaret had during their childhood. The King’s intention is to give Lilibet a lasting memento that she will cherish forever. However, Prince Harry reportedly advised his father to avoid extravagance.

The birthday wishes poured in on social media, with heartfelt messages directed towards the young process. Amidst the well-wishers, one twitter user expressed joy for Prince Harry, highlighting the connection between Lilibet and her late grandmother, Princess Diana, who had hoped to start a new life in America. Lilibet’s birth in the United States was seen as a poignant twist of fate.

Prince Archie too celebrated his fourth birthday in California

(King Charles III and Queen Camilla appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace | Image: Shutterstock)

Princess Lilibet, born and raised in California, represents the latest addition to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s family. Her older brother, Prince Archie, also celebrated his recent fourth birthday in California. Coincidentally, Archie’s special day coincided with King Charles III’s coronation, where the late Queen Elizabeth II’s son raised a glass to toast Archie’s happiness, acknowledging his absence and sending good wishes to all in attendance.

The royal family’s commitment to making Princess Lilibet’s second birthday memorable showcases the love and attention they shower upon their youngest family member. As the future unfolds, it remains to be seen how Lilibet’s unique upbringing, with roots in both American and British traditions, will shape her life as a member of the royal family.