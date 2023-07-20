Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Heading For Divorce? Here’s What We Know

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married in 2018 and since then the couple has been in the headlines for their infamous feud with England’s royal family. It came to its peak earlier this year when the two severed all their ties from the royal crown and moved to America with their two kids Archie and Lilibet. However, according to reports, Meghan and Harry’s marriage is now in trouble.

The newsmakers

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met through a mutual friend in 2016. After dating for two years, the couple got married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in London. They welcomed their first child Archie in May 2019 and became parents to their little girl Lilibet in June of 2021. The two announced their exit from the royal family in 2020 and went on to give a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey the next year.

(Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married on 19 May 2018 in London | Image: Twitter)

Who’s saying what?

According to RadarOnline, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are allegedly "taking time apart" to assess their marriage after a string of professional setbacks. A royal source said that Harry is attempting to "find himself" after a flurry of life changing developments following his departure from the palace. The source said, "They're trying to figure out what hit them."

In the near future, Harry will travel to Africa to record a documentary without his wife. Harry believes the continent to be his "second home" and the place where he feels "most like himself." The new agent of Meghan, according to sources, is keen to keep her booked and busy. According to royal expert Daniela Elser, "She's looking to establish her own brand and make millions and they are truly on different professional paths for the first time.