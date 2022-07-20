Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Step Out For Romantic Date At Restaurant Post UN Appearance

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who recently made their appearance at the United Nations, were spotted stepping out for a romantic date night recently. Both Meghan and Prince Harry were spotted holding hands as they left Tribeca hot spot Locanda Verde, where they dined out with their friends.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry step out for a dinner date in LA

The viral pictures show the Duchess of Sussex setting major style statements as she looked endearing in a black-and-white strapless jumpsuit by Gabriela Hearst with an opening at the back and large decorative knots. She paired the piece with black sandals and a bright red clutch.

On the other hand, Prince Harry ditched his formals for the dinner. For the casual dinner, he wore a navy button-down, black jeans, and sand-coloured suede sneakers. As the two stepped out of the restaurant, they were papped by the photographers. The lovely couple even smiled at the camera while making their way out of the hotel to their cars.

Both Meghan and Prince Harry had quite a hectic day at the U.N. to attend the Nelson Mandela Prize award ceremony and met with ambassadors. The UN General Assembly’s annual celebration coincides with Nelson Mandela International Day. The day is marked to honour Mandela not only by celebrating his life and contributions but by carrying out the tradition of participating in a community service activity.

This time, the UNGA invited both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to address the house. For the formal event, Meghan looked classy in an all-black outfit as she accompanied her husband. On the other hand, the royal who delivered a powerful speech at the event wore a navy suit and white shirt.

Meanwhile, during his keynote address as part of the occasion, Prince Harry criticised the United States Supreme Court's judgment to strike down the Roe v Wade ruling and dubbed it the “rolling back of constitutional rights.” He even challenged people to commit to celebrating the former President of South Africa not just once a year but every day by carrying out acts of service to improve the world.

IMAGE: Instagram/2royalduchess