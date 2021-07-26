Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet FINALLY Added To The Line Of Succession

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on June 4, 2021. She is eighth in line for succession for the throne. A few weeks ago, it was pointed out by netizens that Lilibet was still not added to the list of successors as Prince Andrew was still listed as eighth in line. The British Royal Family has now finally added Lilibet to the list of successors.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet added to the list of successors

As per a report by The Daily Mail, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was added to the royal list of successors just 15 days after he was born in May 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's second child Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was added to the list seven weeks after her birth. The complete list of the successors to the throne is updated on British Royal Family's official site.

Prince Harry's memoir

After a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry announced that he would be releasing a memoir by late 2022. According to publishers Penguin Random House, Harry's memoir will be intimate and heartfelt and will include the life lessons that have helped shape him. Talking about his upcoming memoir, Prince Harry in a statement said, "I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learnt—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think." He added, "I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learnt over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first-hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."

Megan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the headlines after Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey. The couple in the interview spoke about the struggles that they faced as senior members of the British Royal Family before they stepped down. In the interview, the Suits actress made many revelations about her mental health, British tabloids, racism and much more. During the interview, she also revealed that there were discussions about how dark the skin of their son Archie would be before his birth.

