Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Week Was Full Of Investigations And Legal Work; Check Out

Meghan Markle and Harry have been the major talk of the town after their interview with Oprah Winfrey. The duo has made several shocking revelations that have stirred several debates online. From fundraiser to predatory practices, here's how Meghan and Harry's week looked so far.

Women fundraiser campaign for Harry and Meghan closes at $110

According to the Mirror, a woman tried to organise a GoFundMe page asking people to make donations to pay off £6.8 million mortgage on Prince Harry and Meghan's California mansion following Meghan Markle's Oprah interview. However, the crowdfunding campaign started by Anastasia Hanson, 56, titled ‘Harry and Meghan $5 Donation to Buy Home (£3.61)’ was removed. It was closed after collecting only about £80 or $111.

Ohio man arrested for trespassing in Meghan Markle and Harry's California home

An Ohio man named Nickolas Brooks was arrested for trespassing in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's California home. He has been accused of trespassing into the duo's California residence twice in December last year. In a statement, Brooks revealed that he was 'drunk' when he was caught at the couple's home. He called it a foggy period of his life. Brooks told The Sun that he doesn't know why he went there and himself found it 'crazy' to think that he drove across the country. Brooks is not in custody currently and is told to 'stay away' from their place.

Amul gets creative with an illustration about Harry-Meghan interview with Oprah

After the explosive interview of Meghan-Harry with Oprah Winfrey, Amul ran a topical ad with a creative illustration. The illustration of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Oprah seated outdoors in Santa Barbara County has been gaining major attention online. Amul also added a hilarious punchline on the advertisement that read 'Royal Soap Oprah' with a separate liner underneath 'Amul, Harry [hurry] for it!'. Take a look.

#Amul Topical: High profile interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! pic.twitter.com/NA7qd8UkWp — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) March 9, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused of copying Archwell logo

Meghan Markle and Harry unveiled the name of their non-profitable charitable organisation as Archewell, based on the name of their 11-month-old son Archie. The duo has been facing major backlash as they are allegedly accused of copying their firm's logo. Harry's firm's logo is compared with Am Werdertor project, which has a similar 'AW' emblem since 2018. Talking to Daily Mail, Dmitry Pryanishnikov, chief executive of Am Werdertor's parent company Allea Group, said that 'Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery'.

Meghan Markle demands proof in 'bullying' Buckingham palace staffers

According to Fox News, the allegations against Meghan were made after her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Post her interview, she has been the target point of Buckingham Palace. Earlier in March, the palace had confirmed that they will be conducting an inquiry after a leaked email which was written by a staff member was published that read, the Duchess had driven away two personal assistants during her stay in the Kensington palace and had undermined the self-confidence of a third staff member. She has also been accused of bringing the staff members to tears and creating a toxic environment to work in. Now, according to the UK Media report added that post the news of the investigation came to light, Meghan has asked to see all the documents, emails and texts that are related to the bullying allegations against her.