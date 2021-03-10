Meghan Markle Quoted By American Federation Of Teachers To Promote The 'power In A Union'

The American Federation of Teachers (AFT) recently quoted a statement made by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, from her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent 'tell-all' interview with Oprah has been in the spotlight ever since the former talked about how miserable she was as a member of the Royal Family, even mentioning how "it's never what it looks like". Meghan also revealed that she had "suicidal thoughts" while living at the palace and felt "so lonely".

Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview also revealed that the Duchess of Sussex tried to approach 'The Firm' for permission to seek professional help for her deteriorating mental health but was told by a senior member that it could not be done because it would reflect badly on the family. Meghan then mentioned, "In my old job there was a union, and they would protect me". This statement by Markle has been quoted by the second largest teacher's union in the USA, the AFT. The official Twitter account of AFT shared the message "there is power in a union" along with a picture of Markle on one side and the quote from the interview on the other. Take a look at the tweet below.

More about Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview

While talking about her mental health, Meghan also talked about the aftermath of being denied professional help by the Palace. She said, "And so I went to human resources, and I said, 'I just really need help. Because in my old job there was a union, and they would protect me'". Meghan then added, "And I remember this conversation like it was yesterday, because they said, 'My heart goes out to you because I see how bad it is, but there's nothing we can do to protect you because you're not a paid employee of the institution'".

Meghan Markle was talking about the labour union, SAG-AFTRA (The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) in her talks about her previous job's union, which she was a part of as an actor. SAG-AFTRA took the opportunity to promote the power of unions as well in a recent tweet in which they assured Markle that they were still here for her. Take a look at the tweet below.