Meghan Markle Reflects On Her Bond With Queen Elizabeth; 'Proud To Have Had A Nice Warmth'

Meghan Markle opened up about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II weeks after her demise, mentioning that she shared a 'nice warmth' with the late monarch. The Duchess of Sussex told Variety that she feels fortunate and grateful to have been able to spend time with the Queen, who died on September 8 at the age of 96.

Meghan also noted how thankful she was to be by Prince Harry's side when it happened, adding that it was 'beautiful' to look at the great legacy the Queen left behind.

Meghan Markle hails Queen Elizabeth II over 'female leadership'

"I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt," Meghan said and added, "I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family.”

The Suits alum also spoke about being able to support her husband Prince Harry during the testing times. "I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time. What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts," she mentioned.

Meghan stated she will always look up to the Queen as a 'shining example' of female leadership, adding that she is deeply grateful to have gotten to know the monarch. She concluded, "It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, 'Now she’s reunited with her husband."

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their Royal duties back in 2020, leaving the UK and settling in Southern California. The Duchess recently launched a podcast called Archetypes, which aims to address and eliminate the labels attached to describe women. Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was one of the latest guests to interact with Meghan.

(IMAGE: ANI/ TWITTER)