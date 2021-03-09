Meghan Markle Reveals Her Father, Thomas Markle, Lied To Her About Talking To The Media

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle recently opened up for the first time about her complicated relationship with her father Thomas Markle. On Monday CBS This Morning posted exclusive new clips from Prince Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on Sunday night. The Duchess of Sussex told Oprah in one of the new clips that tabloids spent a year trying to locate her father, even going so far as to "give people money to try to find his address," as the Duchess said.

"The tabloids had evidently known [her father's location] for a month or so and planned to keep until the Sunday before our wedding because they wanted to generate drama," Meghan said when Oprah asked if it "felt like betrayal" when she heard her father "was collaborating with the tabloids" in staging paparazzi pictures. She also revealed that she called her dad and asked him about staging the photos to which Thomas told his daughter, 'No, absolutely not' he wasn't working with them, lying to her.

Meghan also mentioned that the institution has never intervened on their behalf, but that they may go in and put a stop to this story. However, if they do it once, they won't be able to use the same power to shield their own children in the future. 'I just need you to tell me, and if you tell me the truth, we can help,' she said, and he couldn't," Meghan continued. "And that has really struck a chord with me, particularly now as a mother".

Meghan, who is blessed with a son named Archie Harrison, is expecting a second child, a daughter, with Harry. She added, "When I look at Archie and see this child [on the way], I can't imagine doing anything to deliberately hurt my child. It's impossible for me to imagine. As a result, it's difficult for me to reconcile that". Meghan was also asked whether she blamed the tabloids or her father for what happened, and she said that 'everyone has accountability'. She further revealed that they tracked down her mother and she never said a thing to them. She added, 'For the past four years, she has maintained her integrity in silence'.

Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview video: