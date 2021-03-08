Meghan Markle Reveals There Were Conversations About Her Son 'Archie's Skin Colour'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 90-minute interview with Oprah Winfrey on Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special has been making headlines for several reasons. Meghan Markle said it was the royal family's decision not to make Archie a prince during the interview, and she hinted that race may have played a role. Markle also revealed that her son Archie was denied a royal title and royal protection.

Meghan said there were "concerns and conversations about how dark Archie's skin could be when he's born" when she spoke with Oprah about the discussion over Archie's title. It would be "damaging" to disclose who had raised those questions, she said.

Later, Harry admitted that a discussion about Archie's skin colour had occurred, but he declined to provide detailed information about the same. He said that he was a bit shocked as it was right at the beginning when they were asked... 'What will the kids look like?' Harry went on to say that there were some clear indications before they married that this was going to be difficult.

Meghan said that they didn't want him to be a prince or a princess during the royal family's discussions about her child's title while she was pregnant. She said that her child was not going to receive security and this went on for the last few months of her pregnancy. She added, "We're not saying don't make him a prince, but if you're saying the title is what's going to affect the protection... our son needs to be safe".

More on Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview

Oprah asked Meghan, "So, how do they explain to you that your son, the great-grandson of the Queen, wasn't going to be a prince? You certainly must have had your own conversations with Harry about it and your own suspicions as to why they didn't want to make Archie a prince?" To which Meghan replied, "There's no explanation". She added that she heard a lot of it through Harry... it was a decision they felt was appropriate. Meghan also said that she wasn't "personally" attached to giving her son a title, but first wanted to make sure he was safe.

