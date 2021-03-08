Meghan Markle Says It's 'liberating To Speak Out' In Interview With Oprah Winfrey; Read

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle recalls her previous conversation in which she had to deny giving any interviews unapproved by the royal family. In the new teaser clip, one can see that the Duchess of Sussex explaining how being a part of the royal family was starkly different from what people imagine it to be. The interview aired in the US on March 7, 2021. Recalling the time when she said that she would not take part in an interview, she said that she couldn’t have said yes then and that it wasn’t her choice to make. She said that from being an adult who was used to living an independent life to getting involved in a social construct that is ‘different than she thinks what people imagine it to be’ was challenging. She revealed that it’s ‘liberating’ for her to have the ‘right and privilege in some way to be able to say yes’.

Meghan Markle: "Being royal is different than what people imagine it to be"

Meghan stated that to be able to ‘make a choice on her own and to be able to speak for herself’ is liberating. Meghan Markle's Oprah interview comes amid the allegations of bullying levelled at Meghan Markle. As per reports, Buckingham Palace says that it will investigate ‘concerning’ bullying allegations. However, Meghan has called it a 'latest attack on her character’.

In the interview, Meghan along with her husband Prince Harry will talk about the details of their short period as working royals together before they stepped down to settle in the US. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex had quit their roles as senior working royals in the month of March 2020. The couple now lives in California.

Prince Harry said that he had to step back from ‘royal duties’ in order to protect himself and his family from the ‘toxic situation’ which was created by the UK press. The former stated that it was ‘destroying his mental health’. The deal about screening Oprah’s interview is struck in more than 17 countries.

Oprah Winfrey described the interview with the couple as ‘shocking’ with ‘nothing off limits’. According to the report, the couple will be interviewed about their marriage, Meghan’s motherhood, their life as a royal and how Meghan is handling her life under ‘intense public pressure’. They will also be seen discussing their future plans. Meanwhile, Prince Philip's health is currently being treated in a private hospital after successfully undergoing a procedure to treat a heart condition.

