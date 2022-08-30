Meghan Markle Says She & Prince Harry 'still Healing' From Experiences With Royal Family

Meghan Markle's relationship with the British royal family has been turbulent following her marriage to Prince Harry. She has always been vocal about the trials and tribulations she faced post her marriage, be it her altercation with the Royal Family or the constant media scrutiny among other things. The 41-year-old opened up about the bond she and her husband Prince Harry share with the royal family since they moved out of the UK. The Duchess of Sussex said they are "still healing" from their experiences with the royal family, but she expressed optimism that they will eventually be able to move on.

Meghan Markle opens up on her & Prince Harry's relationship with the royal family

In a conversation with The Cut, Meghan Markle shed light on forgiveness and moving on from the past. She said, "I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I've really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything. I have a lot to say until I don't. Do you like that? Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song."

The Duchess of Sussex also discussed why she kept her son Archie's photos away from the public domain, further calling out the British press for using the 'N-word' for her kids. Meghan continued, "Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child? You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game."

Previously, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle even talked about how the Duke of Sussex was cut off financially, how he and his family were no longer given security and how his father, Prince Charles, ended communication with him. Recently, Markle also talked about how her podcast gave her an opportunity to be the "true" her.

"People should expect the real me in this, and probably the me that they've never gotten to know. Certainly not in the past few years, where everything is through the lens of the media. As opposed to, 'Hey, it's me.' I'm just excited to be myself, and talk and be unfiltered and ... yeah, it's fun," she said in an introductory video for her podcast.

Image: Instagram/@meghan_markle_page