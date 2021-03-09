Meghan Markle Says She Called The Queen To Check In After Prince Phillip Was Hospitalised

Oprah Winfrey's conversation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle titled Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special couldn't be contained to one interview. Winfrey also paid a visit to Harry and Meghan's home in Montecito after the formal sit-down. During her visit, they spoke about Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip, who had been admitted to the hospital earlier that day.

In the interview, Meghan admitted to Oprah Winfrey that after learning about Philip's health problems, she did not hesitate to contact their family in the United Kingdom to check-in. Meghan said that this morning, she woke up earlier than Harry, and saw a note from someone on their team in the U.K. saying that the Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the hospital. The Duchess soon picked up the phone and called the Queen just to check-in on her and Prince Phillip. She explained, "That's what we do", "being able to default to not having to every moment go, Is that appropriate?"

Prince Harry echoed his wife's remarks, adding that for those of his family, there is a level of control in what they do because they are afraid of what the press will say about them. When it came to Harry and Meghan, it was more of a case of "just be yourself". He added, "Just be genuine. Just be authentic. If you get it wrong, get it wrong, if you get it right you get it right”.

Prince Philip's health

Prince Philip was admitted to St Bartholomew's Hospital, also known as Bart's, for further care after spending nearly a fortnight at London's King Edward VII Hospital. On February 16, the 99-year-old Prince was admitted to the hospital, but on March 1, he was transferred to Bart's Hospital, which is known for its cardiac treatment. The Duke of Edinburgh is now transferred back to King Edward VII hospital for further recovery. Philip was thought to have had only one visitor from his family when his son, Prince Charles, went to the hospital on the first Saturday after his admission. Prince William told a photographer at an event a few days later that his grandfather was "ok".