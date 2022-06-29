Meghan Markle Shares Prince Harry's 'guttural' Reaction To SC's Roe V. Wade Reversal

US Supreme Court's recent decision of overturning Roe v. Wade has received a lot of backlash over the past few days. In a significant curtailment of women's rights, the US court on Friday overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that earlier gave women the liberty to undergo an abortion in the initial 24-28 weeks of pregnancy. However, as per the new policy, women will no longer enjoy this freedom.

The government's decision resulted in a widespread protest in several regions with women raising their voices against the new policy. Not just common people but several notable celebrities have expressed their displeasure on the matter. The latest celeb to react to the US court's decision is Meghan Markle who recently expressed her take on the issue. Along with revealing her and Prince Harry's reaction to the verdict, Meghan also detailed the impact of the decision on a woman's life.

Meghan Markle opens up about US abortion ruling

In a recent interview with Vogue, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about Roe v.Wade reversal. Meghan in her statement revealed that bearing a child is strictly the personal choice of a mother and she feels fortunate to be blessed with two children. She said-

"I think about how fortunate I felt to be able to have both of my children. I know what it feels like to have a connection to what is growing inside of your body. What happens with our bodies is so deeply personal, which can also lead to silence and stigma, even though so many of us deal with personal health crises."

In the interaction, Meghan also talked about Prince Harry's reaction to Roe v. Wade ruling and said his reaction was 'guttural'. Meghan stated-

"His reaction last week was guttural, like mine. I know that for so many women right now, there is a sentiment of despair. But again, we have to band together and not wallow. We have to do the work."

Celebrities opposing Roe V. Wade overturning

Several Hollywood celebrities have reacted to Roe V. Wade's overturning including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Ireland Baldwin, Halle Berry and many others. They took to their social media handles to oppose the court's verdict.

