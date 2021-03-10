Meghan Markle Slams Paparazzi; Says, 'everyone Has The Right To Privacy'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making headlines ever since their interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on TV. During the interview, the Duchess of Sussex recently took a dig at UK paparazzi, over hindering her private life during the Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special interview. Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that 'everyone has a basic right to privacy'.

Meghan raised questions about one's fundamental right to privacy when recalling an incident in which a UK tabloid released a private letter she wrote to her father and making her son Archie's images viral by peeping inside their house. She said that everyone has a basic right to privacy. She added, “We're not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn't expect".

The Suits star also thinks that life is about being able to share stories and share parts of their lives that they are comfortable with. Meghan also mentioned that she and Harry never expected to have full privacy due to their public personas. She just wanted the media to understand that they, like everyone else, are only willing to share a few details about their lives.

Markle continued saying that there is no one who's on social media that would say, 'Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll, no one would ever want that". She said that it is all about boundaries and respect. The Duchess added that they have created a false narrative and she has never talked about privacy because she thinks that it is just a basic understanding.

Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

The Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was pre-recorded. It was broadcast on the CBS website in the United States. The show can be viewed on a variety of online platforms.

Oprah Winfrey had tweeted about the show’s airing date on Sunday. She tweeted, “Today’s the day. Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special airs tonight at 8/7c on @CBS. #OprahMeghanHarry. During her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle revealed some details about the royal family. She has alleged the royal family of a number of wrongdoings. She also discussed her miscarriage. Meghan Markle made the unexpected announcement that she and Prince Harry's next child would be a daughter.