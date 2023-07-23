Meghan Markle To Return To Acting With A Role Once Offered To Lady Diana?

Meghan Markle has often been in the news for her infamous feud with the Royal Family. Earlier this year, the actress and her husband Prince Harry severed all their ties with them and moved to America with their two kids Archie and Lilibet. According to reports, now Meghan is looking for opportunities to revive her acting career. . In recent developments, she has been approached to play the female lead in the sequel of the 1992 film The Bodyguard.

The newsmakers

According to rumours, Meghan is a candidate for the lead role in the sequel of The Bodyguard, which originally featured Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner. It's interesting to note that Lady Diana was being considered for the role before her death in 1997; Following her demise, the project was put on hold.

(Princess Diana was being considered for the role of the female lead in The Bodyguard 2 | Image: Instagram)

Back in 2012, Costner revealed that the studio liked the idea of doing a The Bodyguard 2 with Diana and he even had a phone call with her regarding the same. “I just remember her being incredibly sweet on the phone, and she asked the question ‘Are we going to have, like, a kissing scene?’ She said it in a very respectful way. I said ‘Yeah,There’s going to be a little bit of [kissing], but we can make that okay, too,'” said Costner.

Who’s saying what?

As per the German magazine Gala, Markle got a tempting offer to return to Hollywood and potentially work with Kevin Costner in the movie The Bodyguard 2. The production company has been debating making a sequel to the well-liked 1990s picture for a while. Reportedly, the actress has been allegedly struggling in Hollywood. Even after joining a prestigious talent agency in April she hasn't yet made any announcements about her future projects.

An specialist in public relations, Kieran Elsby, told GBNews that three months is longer than average for closing transactions. "This is a longer period of time than is typically expected for a new client to secure deals, which suggests that Meghan may be struggling to find her footing in Hollywood," added Elsby.