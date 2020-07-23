Meghan Markle Planning To Celebrate Birthday In Montecito, Guests To Be Tested: Reports

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is all set to ring her 39th birthday on August 4 and reports suggest that her planning for the special day has already begun. While both Meghan and her husband Prince Harry have been keeping a low key during the quarantine in the US, the latest reports claim that Meghan has great plans for her birthday and is keen on celebrating it outdoors. As per the reports by a International leading publication, both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are cooped up in their home in LA and want to move out for a change.

According to the latest reports, one of the friends of the couple informed the publication that Meghan and Harry are searching for a beautiful place in Montecito to celebrate the former's birthday. According to reports, in the wake of the ongoing pandemic, the Suits alum has decided to host only a limited number of people. Apart from the short guest list, the reports also claimed that the guests will also be required to get a fast-tracked COVID-19 test done before showing up to the celebrations.

Another source of the media outlet reportedly informed that Meghan has decided to keep her birthday a low key affair and will have only close friends and relatives. The source also said that she does not want to take risks and come out as someone who is irresponsible.



As per reports, ever since the couple has moved to the US with their son Archie, they have hardly stepped out of their house. According to reports, the two were spotted stepping out just a few weeks ago sporting their ideal summer ensembles while sporting a mask to protect themselves from the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. Apart from this, according to reports, as a ceremonial ritual this year, the Westminster Abbey would not ring its bells for Meghan's birthday.

A spokesperson from the royal family reportedly informed that the bells are usually rung to mark the birthdays of senior members of the Royal Family. Last year, Meghan rang in her 38th birthday by having a 'family day' at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor in England. The occasion was low-key and she enjoyed a carrot cake from Stoke Newington-based Luminary Bakery.

