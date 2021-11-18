Meghan Markle Welcomed As Surprise Guest On 'The Ellen Show', Speaks About Past Auditions

Meghan Markle recently made a surprise appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, making it her first after the famous interview with Oprah, which she did alongside Prince Harry. In a few clips that were uploaded online, Markle opened up about her days as a struggling actor. She also told Ellen Degeneres that she and the prince once went to a Halloween party in costumes, so they would not be recognised, before the news of their relationship became public.

Meghan Markle appears as a surprise guest on The Ellen Show

Meghan Markle revealed that she used to come to the same set as The Ellen Degeneres Show for auditions and spoke about her life at the time. She said, "I would park at Gate 3, and I would scoot on over, and what was so nice is that the security guards here would always say, 'Break a leg! We hope you get it!'" She also mentioned that the car she had then gave her a world of trouble and there was a point at which the key stopped working at the driver's side and she had to get in through the trunk.

She said, "At a certain point the key stopped working on the driver side, so you couldn't get yourself in through the door. So after auditions I would park at the back of the parking lot, and I would open the trunk and climb in, and then pull it shut behind me, and crawl over all my seats to get out, and that's how I would come to and fro." Ellen Degeneres also asked her if anyone caught her in the act, and she mentioned that she would pretend to be looking for something if she was ever caught.

Watch a glimpse from Meghan Markle's appearance on The Ellen Show

Meghan also reminisced about when she and Prince Harry went to a Halloween party when they were dating. She said, "He came to see me in Toronto and we snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple." Elaborating about their costumes she said, "It was a post-apocalyptic theme, so we had some very bizarre costumes on and we were able to have one final fun night out." She also spoke about the couple's recent Halloween night and mentioned that they decided to stay in with their children.

Image: Instagram/@ellen_world