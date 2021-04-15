Meghan Markle Wishes To Support Husband Prince Harry Despite Tensions With Royal Family

The death of Prince Philip has been mourned by the royal family for a couple of days now. Prince Harry too came back to the UK after he departed a while back. Harry came back for the first time since his exit from the Royal family to pay his final respects to the late Duke. However, Megan wasn’t seen at the funeral due to her pregnancy. It was reported by E! that the Prince is currently staying at his previous residence, before his exit from the royal family.

Meghan Markle wished to support Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, along with a bunch of other celebrities, expressed her condolences over the passing away of the Duke. However, a source close to Meghan Markle revealed that she couldn’t attend the funeral due to her pregnancy issues. The source added that Meghan is expected to deliver her child soon during the summer and thus did not travel to the UK. Prince Harry, on the other hand, made his way back to his home and stayed at the Frogmore Cottage which was the couple’s home before their departure.

The source also revealed to the above-mentioned news portal that Meghan Markle sincerely wished she could be present at the funeral. The former actor said that she wanted to fly to the UK to support her husband in this crucial time. However, she had been advised by the doctors to refrain from doing so due to her pregnancy. The source claimed that Meghan was ready to put all the family tensions aside just to be with Harry. They further added that the family and Meghan are still not on very good terms with each other.

The tensions between them arose post the interview taken by Oprah where both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spoke about their decisions to step down from their Royal duties. They also shed light on certain inner workings and happenings within the royal family. The couple also extensively spoke about their decision to leave Britain and take a step back. The interview, therefore, caused quite an uproar within the Royal family which has led to certain unrest between them, according to the news portal.