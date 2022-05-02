Meghan Markle's Animated Series 'Pearl' Cancelled By Netflix Amid Cutbacks

Post leaving their roles as working Royal Family members in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been actively involved with their production company, Archewell. Archewell Production was started by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex together and the company joined hands with audio streaming platform Spotify as well as Netflix to support multiple projects. Recently, one of their projects titled Pearl was shelved by the OTT giant.

Meghan Markle's animated series Pearl dropped by Netflix

As per the reports of Deadline, via Just Jared, Meghan Markle's animated series Pearl which was created by Archewell Productions has been cancelled amid cutbacks. Pearl was to be Archewell’s first animated series.

During the announcement, the series was described as a "family series that centres on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who finds inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history." According to the reports of the portal, earlier in a speech Meghan Markle opened up on the series and said-

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges. I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

However, there is still no official confirmation by the production company or Meghan Markle herself.

More about other projects by Meghan Markle's Archewell productions

Many projects of Archewell productions are still under development including one of the docu-series, Heart of Invictus which is based on the Invictus Games, the global adaptive sports competition that is a tournament for wounded veterans, injured and sick servicemen and women. Apart from this, Meghan also announced her podcast with Spotify, Archetypes. The podcast will throw light on the stereotypes against women and is all set to stream from this summer. The audio series will be hosted by Meghan Markle herself and will focus more on the history of the various stereotypes and labels against women.

Image: Instagram@sussexroyal