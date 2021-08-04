Meghan Markle's Birthday Call With Melissa McCarthy Sees Prince Harry Doing A Fun Cameo

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle recently celebrated her 40th birthday on August 4, Wednesday. To mark the occasion, the actor launched an initiative called the 40x40 to raise awareness on women getting back to work after the lockdown. To promote her new programme, Markle had a video conference with American actor Melissa McCarthy where a person paid an unexpected visit to the Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry's cameo in Meghan Markle's video call

To celebrate her 40th birthday and the launch of her new initiative, Meghan Markle sat down for a chat with comedian Melissa McCarthy. Towards the end of the video, Meghan Markle's husband and Duke of Sussex Prince Harry made an unexpected cameo. In the video, McCarthy asked Markle if she was going to celebrate her birthday by throwing a tea party but soon burst out in laughter after catching Prince Harry outside the window sporting sunglasses and flaunting his juggling skills.

However. this was not the end of surprises for the fans. Netizens caught a brief glimpse of the couple's newborn daughter Lilibet Diana in the video. From a different angle in the video, fans got a glimpse of the picture frames in Markle's office with Lilibet Diana and Archie's photos.

More on Meghan Markle's Archewell initiative

The noble initiative will help women across the world to re-enter their workspace after leaving it due to the pandemic. In the open letter by Meghan Markle shared on the official Archewell website, she wrote, 'I believe mentorship is one way to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength, and for my birthday, I have asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to help kickoff a global effort by contributing 40 MINUTES OF MENTORSHIP to support women re-entering the workforce. With this time, I hope each one of them helps someone advance a professional life on her own terms, and, I hope that they inspire countless others to give 40 minutes of their time as well'.

In other news, Prince Harry is all set to release a memoir by the end of next year. To be published by Penguin Random House, the memoir will relay his life's journey and intimate incidents that shaped his life.

IMAGE- SUSSEX ROYAL'S INSTAGRAM

