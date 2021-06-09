Meghan Markle's Daughter Lili's Name Is Also A Nod To Her Mother Doria Ragland; Here's How

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on June 6. When it came to naming their daughter, the duo paid homage to the Duke of Sussex's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. But the name Lilibet, or Lili as Meghan and Harry intend to call her, has special significance for Meghan as well.

According to People, Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, affectionately gave her the nickname "Flower" as a child. Meghan revealed her nicknames in a blog post on her now-defunct lifestyle site, The Tig, writing, "Meg, MM, M&M, and Flower (which my mom has called me since I was a child)". The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made it clear in their statement announcing her birth that they will refer to their daughter as Lili, which is another way of saying "lily," a type of flower.

When Meghan married Prince Harry in 2018, she added lily of the valley to her bridal bouquet. The flower, which represents happiness and rebirth, was added as a homage to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, who wore lily of the valley in her bouquet on her royal wedding day. When it came to their baby girl's middle name, Diana, Harry and Meghan were careful to pay honour to Harry's adored mother.

According to People, Meghan has gotten to spend more time with her mother, who lives close by in Los Angeles and frequently visits the couple and her grandson, Archie, in Montecito, since Meghan and Harry moved to California last year. A friend also told the portal that she definitely gets a lot of her strength from her mother.

About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their second child, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on June 6. After two-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Lili is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child. She is Queen Elizabeth's first granddaughter to be born outside of the United Kingdom. Lili was born on June 4 at 11:40 a.m. (local time) in Santa Barbara, California, and weighs 3.5 kilogrammes, according to a statement (7 lbs 11 oz). “Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home,” the statement read.

