Meghan Markle's Estranged Father Thomas Reveals He Wasn't Informed About Lilibet’s Birth

Meghan Markle’s journey as a member of the Royal family in the United Kingdom has been a subject of much discussion among fans. She had made several revelations about some of the troubles she faced and the bitter experiences that she had after becoming a part of the royal family. However, Meghan Markle’s father Thomas who had remained silent on this issue has made another revelation about the time when his granddaughter Lilibet was born. He said that he was not given any official news of her birth and that he had only heard about it on the radio.

Meghan Markle’s father reveals he wasn't informed about Lilibet’s birth

Meghan Markle has recently given birth to her second child with her husband Prince Harry. The couple has named their baby daughter, Lilibet Diana. While the news of her birth was promptly announced to the citizens, Thomas has confirmed that he wasn't informed about it by either Meghan or Buckingham Palace. In an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, he revealed that he did not receive any official confirmation on the news and that he had simply learnt it on the radio.

He further revealed that he has not been able to speak to Meghan since two days before her marriage with Prince Harry. While it has been around three years since the couple got married, Meghan has stayed away from her father ever since. His relationship with Meghan had hit the rocks ever since it was learnt that he had staged paparazzi photos during the time of her wedding. He was consequently not given the invite for their wedding and his absence from the grand occasion was noted.

Thomas also said that while he has already made an apology for his actions in the past, he had not given up on the hopes of reconciling with his daughter. He expressed his grief after being away from Meghan and also noted the distance that Prince Harry has created from his father, saying “none of this makes sense”. Meghan Markle is best known for playing the role of Rachel Zane in the American TV show Suits.

