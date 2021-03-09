Last Updated:

Meghan Markle's Interview: Celebs Divided Over Explosive Revelations About Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's most-recent sit-down with Oprah Winfrey has caused celebrities from all around the world to share their divided opinions.

Written By
Ganesh Raheja
Meghan markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's most-recent sit-down with Oprah Winfrey has caused celebrities from all around the world to share their divided opinions through their respective Twitter handles. As one will soon see, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey interview has either caused many to take sides with the royal family or express their empathy towards the former British royals as some of them can be seen expressing that they relate to the two. While some can still be seen antagonizing Markle, other celebrities are of the opinion that one cannot possibly know everything that happens behind closed doors. 

READ | Princess Diana admirers recall her struggles after Meghan and Prince Harry's interview

Celebrities react to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey interview:

 

READ | Meghan Markle reveals there were conversations about her son 'Archie's skin colour'

 

READ | Meghan Markle gets support from Gayle King amid recent bullying accusations

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview:

Meghan Markle, during her interview with Oprah Winfrey, alleged the royal family of several malpractices. One of the several topics that the Suits actor touched upon during the conversation with Winfrey was Meghan Markle's pregnancy loss, about which, as reported earlier, Markle has opened up earlier through an editorial piece on The New York Times. During the conversation, the former royals even revealed that the couple's next child is going to be a baby girl. The latest addition in the list of Meghan Markle's photos online is a monochrome pregnancy announcement picture which was revealed by the team representing the two on Valentine's Day. The same can be found below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SHBANG! (@shbang.co)

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT