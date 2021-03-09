Meghan Markle's Interview: Celebs Divided Over Explosive Revelations About Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's most-recent sit-down with Oprah Winfrey has caused celebrities from all around the world to share their divided opinions through their respective Twitter handles. As one will soon see, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey interview has either caused many to take sides with the royal family or express their empathy towards the former British royals as some of them can be seen expressing that they relate to the two. While some can still be seen antagonizing Markle, other celebrities are of the opinion that one cannot possibly know everything that happens behind closed doors.

Celebrities react to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey interview:

Meghan was the Crown's greatest opportunity for change, regeneration, and reconciliation in a new era. They didn't just maltreat her light--they missed out on it. — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) March 8, 2021

I recommend ... Meghan & Harry’s courageous interview w @Oprah When someone’s brave enough to ask for help, we must listen. I sit on the board of @Gotcha_4_Life - an organization dedicated to mental fitness. They can help. You are not alone. #HarryandMeghan #archewellfoundation pic.twitter.com/vicpT6vFD4 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 8, 2021

“Rude and racist are not the same.” #MeghanMarkle



We know. — Be A King (@BerniceKing) March 8, 2021

Meghan is living the life Diana should have, if only those around her had been as brave as she was. Meghan isn’t living a life without pain, but a life without a prison. — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) March 8, 2021

Harry should take Meghan’s last name — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) March 8, 2021

Not surprised at all by what I’m hearing, just a sad reminder. — Matt James (@mattjames919) March 8, 2021

Among the revelations from the Meghan and Harry interview is Meghan’s struggle with mental health.



Her honesty will hopefully lead to more acceptance and more help for those who need it.



#OprahMeghanHarry — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) March 8, 2021

I too worked at an ice cream shop, was a server and am an actor. But unlike Meghan Markle, I am making my own prince out of pillows and sheets — mary lynn rajskub (@MaryLynnRajskub) March 8, 2021

HAPPY MEGHAN MARKLE APPRECIATION DAY — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 7, 2021

Cry me a river...the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals. ðŸ¤” #MARRY https://t.co/AsbeYPF9ry — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 7, 2021

Yeah cause the staff were so respectful of her pic.twitter.com/cKLwEVZKD4 — Kelly (@K3llyElizabeth) March 7, 2021

About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview:

Meghan Markle, during her interview with Oprah Winfrey, alleged the royal family of several malpractices. One of the several topics that the Suits actor touched upon during the conversation with Winfrey was Meghan Markle's pregnancy loss, about which, as reported earlier, Markle has opened up earlier through an editorial piece on The New York Times. During the conversation, the former royals even revealed that the couple's next child is going to be a baby girl. The latest addition in the list of Meghan Markle's photos online is a monochrome pregnancy announcement picture which was revealed by the team representing the two on Valentine's Day. The same can be found below.