Meghan Trainor Opens Up About Baby Riley's 'terrifying' Health Complications At Birth

American singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor has opened up about the "terrifying" delivery of her son Riley, for the first time. Meghan, who gave birth to her son in February, has revealed in an interview that her newborn had breathing issues immediately after delivery.

The Me Too singer went on to tell Today that baby Riley, now 3 months old, was in the neonatal intensive care unit after birth and had to have a feeding tube. The pop singer also said that she considers herself and her husband Daryl Sabara lucky to be able to take Riley home after five days at the hospital.

Back in April, Meghan Trainor had posted a video showing how Riley's early days were. The documented video explored how Riley was intubated minutes after his birth, and the singer used FaceTime to see him. Now, the child is in perfect health as revealed by Meghan. In the interview, she also stated that she had taken precautions during pregnancy to preserve her mental health by taking a safe dose of an antidepressant with doctors monitoring her.

About Meghan Trainor's pregnancy

Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara announced that they were expecting a child during an appearance on the Today show back in October. However, Meghan was diagnosed with gestational diabetes during her pregnancy. The All About The Bass singer went on to get treatment and soon started working out for preparing herself for childbirth. She often shared health updates and workout routines on her Instagram, informing fans that she was keeping her diabetes under control.

A look at Meghan Trainor's Instagram

The couple became parents to their first child, on February 8, 2021. Meghan soon took to Instagram and shared multiple pictures of her baby, including a selfie with him. Sharing pictures of the newborn, the singer thanked her husband for giving her the perfect valentine’s day gift. Meghan, who enjoys a following of 12 million on Instagram, shared a fresh batch of selfies with baby Riley last week with the caption, “She’s a workin mama,” The post was well-received by her fans as they applauded her strength and ability to manage work and childcare together.

IMAGE: MEGHAN TRAINOR’S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.