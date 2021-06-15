Meghan Trainor Shares Video Of Son Riley Saying, "I Love You" On Sabara's Birthday; Watch

Meghan Trainor's husband Daryl Sabara celebrated his 29th birthday on June 14, 2021. As wishes were pouring in for the actor, Meghan Trainor took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable video of their baby son, Riley, wishing Daryl Sabara. As seen in Meghan Trainor's Instagram video, her son tries to say 'I love you', when the couple prompts him to say the three adorable words. Sharing the video on social media, Meghan Trainor said, "Happy birthday @darylsabara !". She further added, "You’ll never know how much we love you".

Watch Meghan Trainor's son Riley say "I love you"

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Meghan Trainor's Instagram went gaga over the video. Rapper Raja Kumari commented, "Omg!!!!!", while Alexa PenaVega wrote, "Stop!!!! he said it!!!!". Jesse Tyler was surprised to see little Riley speak, he wrote, "No! Way!". One of the users commented, "Omg!!! That was adorable and genius!!! I love it!!! ⭕️❌ you both are adorable!!!". While another added, "You gotta be kidding me!!!!!! This made my month!!!". A fan commented, "Awweeee it’s my dad’s birthday today tooooo!! Happy Birthday to our favorite Spy Dad". Another fan added, "that is amazing at six months talking and that's the best Birthday gift ever!!!🥰😭😭 Happy Birthday Daddy!! Have a blessed day with ur sweet baby boy". Take a look at some more netizens reactions below.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara first met in 2014 during a Los Angeles house party ahead of her rise to fame later that year. Two years later, their mutual friend Chloë Grace Moretz played matchmaker and sparks flew between the pair. In 2017, Sabara proposed to Trainor in front of her family during a trip to Palm Springs and they got married on December 22, 2018.

On Feb 8, Trainor and Sabara welcomed their first baby. Announcing the news, the former took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pics of the family of three at the hospital. She said, "This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!".

IMAGE: MEGHAN TRAINOR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.