Mel Brooks Endorses Democratic Candidate Joe Biden In His First Political Video

America is gearing up for what is being deemed by both the Democratic and Republican parties as the 'most important' election in the history of the county. The centre stage of this election has been taken up by Democratic Party's nominee Joe Biden standing against the current president Donald Trump from the Republican side. While the US Presidential elections have often been a matter of discussion around the world and a number of celebrities have come forward and shown their support towards the democratic candidate, now, director Mel Brooks, 94, has come forward and shared his first-ever political message endorsing Joe Biden. Check out the video below -

Mel Brooks' first political video

Director Mel Brooks, who made his debut in 1967 shared a video where he can be seen sitting on his desk while his son and grandson stand outside a glass door behind him. The veteran director starts off by saying that his son and grandson cannot be with him because of the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that the current President, Donald Trump, is not doing anything to deal with the pandemic effectively. Mel also stated that many people have lost their lives which is why he will be voting for Joe Biden, saying one cannot do much if they're dead jokingly.

The director could be seen holding a 'Cup of Joe' mug in his hand while son and grandson could be seen holding Joe Biden campaign signs. Mel continues saying that he is supporting Joe Biden as he has a thorough liking for facts and science. EH went on to state that because of Joe's acknowledgement of science and facts, he will keep 'Us' (Americans) going. He ended his video endorsement for Joe Biden asking his fans to take a tip from him and vote for Joe Biden saying - "Take a tip from me, vote for Joe. OK, that's all I got to say".

The minute-long video was uploaded a few days back on Twitter and has since then garnered up 4.5 million views. Besides this, the video was even liked on Twitter over 195K times. The 2020 US elections have been gaining global attention and the two prime candidates engaged in the second debate recently. the presidential election will be taking place on November 3, 2020.

