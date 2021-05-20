Mel Gibson And Elisha Cuthbert Join 'Bandit' Starring Josh Duhamel

Bandit is an upcoming action thriller film starring Josh Duhamel in the lead role. The movie is based on the best-selling novel by author Robert Knuckle and the interviews of Gilbert Galvan Jr by journalist Ed Arnold. The makers are fast pacing the project as two actors have joined the team.

Mel Gibson, Elisha Cuthbert join Josh Duhamel in ‘Bandit’

Variety has reported that Mel Gibson and Elisha Cuthbert have joined the Bandit cast. It has Josh Duhamel as Gilbert Galvan Jr alias Robert Whiteman, a man called the Flying Bandit for successfully conducting 63 bank and jewellery heists during a scandalous crime spree. The crime film is directed by Gridlocked helmer Allan Ungar and the script is penned by Kraig Wenman.

The project is produced by Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Productions and Eric Gozlan of Goldrush Entertainment. Yale Levine and Beckerman said that they are thrilled to be working with this "incredible cast" to tell this action-packed story. Gozlan asserted that bringing this "incredible Canadian story" to international audiences is a thrill, and the story couldn’t be in better hands with Allan Ungar at the helm and their incredibly talented cast.

Bandit centres around the livelong criminal, Gilbert Calvan Jr following his escape from a U.S. prison as he crosses the border into Canada, where he takes on a new identity. There, he falls in love and gets married. Whiteman alleges to do a job as a travelling security consultant, but his audacious crimes go on. He turns to career gangster Tommy, played by Mel Gibson, for an investment. Then, Calvan Jr's profession becomes more complicated as he gets involved in the biggest heist in Canadian history, one that places him at the core of a nationwide manhunt. Bandit release date is yet to be finalised.

Mel Gibson's movies that received acclaims are Braveheart, Conspiracy Theory, Lethal Weapon 4, Ransom, What Women Want, Apocalypto, and Hacksaw Ridge. His television credits include The Sullivans, Cop Shop, Punishment, and Complete Savages. The veteran actor was recently seen in Boss Level on Hulu.

Elisha Cuthbert has been seen in movies like Airspeed, Love Actually, The Girl Next Door, House of Wax, My Sassy Girl, Eat Wheaties!, and others. She has appeared in series such as Are You Afraid of the Dark?, 24, The Forgotten, Happy Endings, One Big Happy, and The Ranch. Cuthbert's upcoming projects include The Cellar and Friday Afternoon in the Universe.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM BOSS LEVEL AND ELISHAPHANEUF INSTAGRAM

