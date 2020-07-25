Mel Gibson Makes Full Recovery From COVID-19, Tests Negative Several Times

Mel Gibson has now completely recovered from COVID-19, as per reports. The actor had spent a week in the hospital after testing positive for the virus. Reportedly, the actor is doing great now and has tested negative for the virus numerous times since then. Read more to know updates regarding Mel Gibson's health.

Hollywood superstar Mel Gibson has made a complete recovery from the coronavirus. The actor had spent a week in a Los Angeles hospital in April after he had tested positive. The 64-year-old actor-director has since been feeling great and has also tested negative on several occasions when tested for the virus. Reportedly, the virus did not have a severe adverse effect on the actor.

Mel Gibson's spokesperson also revealed to a portal that the doctors had used drug Remdesivir for treatment and since then the actor has been positive for antibodies. Mel Gibson is a new inclusion in the list of Hollywood celebrities who were affected by the virus. Even Tom Hanks and his wife had tested positive but they have also made a full recovery.

Who is Mel Gibson?

Mel Colmcille Gerard Gibson is an American actor and filmmaker. He was born on January 3, 1956, in New York. Mel is well known as an action hero and was seen in many movies like Mad Max series, Gallipoli, The Year of Living Dangerously, The Bounty, Lethal Weapon series, Hamlet, Braveheart, to name a few. He also directed a few movies like The Man Without a Face, Braveheart, The Passion of the Christ and Hacksaw Ridge.

Mel Gibson was married to Robyn Denise Moore in 1980 and had six sons and one daughter with her. The two got separated after 26 years of marriage. In 2009, Gibson was in a relationship with Grigorieva and had a child with her as well but that relationship ended in a turmoil. Since 2014, Mel is in a relationship with former champion equestrian vaulter and writer Rosalind Ross. They have a son together and are reportedly residing in LA.

Promo Pic Credit: A screengrab from Screenslam's Instagram

