Mel Gibson’s Action Movie 'Force Of Nature' Slated To Release On October 23 In India

Actor Mel Gibson’s latest movie Force of Nature is now being released all over India. Its release was delayed due to the coronavirus-related lockdown. Force of Nature will have a theatrical release by PVR cinemas on October 23. It was released worldwide in the month of June this year. Let’s take a look at the movie trailer.

Mel Gibson’s ‘Force of Nature’

Mel Gibson’s movie will soon get a theatrical release all over India. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all the cinema halls were shut in India. Now the government has permitted all the cinema halls to re-open and thus PVR cinemas are all set to release Mel Gibson’s movie. According to the reports by The Federal, a statement from PVR stated how they are glad to be back and bring some fresh and exciting content for cinemagoers with Mel Gibson's Force of Nature.

Force of Nature plot

The story of Force of Nature involves a hurricane situation in which a thief robs a woman at a bank. Between all the evacuation hustle, a policeman and a former cop encounter a bunch of thieves as they are planning to steal an amount of $55 Million from an evacuated building. The movie is full of thrill but it did not do well worldwide and received negative reviews from the critics.

Force of Nature cast

Directed by Michael Polish, the movie has a list of talented actors namely Mel Gibson, Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth, David Zayas, Stephanie Cayo, Jasper Polish, Tyler Jon and a few more. Mel Gibson has a significant role to play in this movie alongside Emile Hirsch and others. Take a look at some other vital movies of Mel Gibson.

Mel Gibson’s movies

Mel is a talented actor, screenwriter, director and a producer. He is widely known for his action-based roles in movies. Some of his finest movies as an actor include Mad Max, Lethal Weapon, The Expendables 3, The Patriot, What Women Want, Conspiracy Theory, Chicken Run, Casper and many more.

Image Source- Snips from Force of Nature movie trailer on Youtube

