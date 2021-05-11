Melissa McCarthy Shares Old Letter To Herself On 'buying Shoes' And 'the Walk Of Shame'

Primetime Emmy award-winning actor Melissa McCarthy has been an image of positivity and optimism in the Hollywood film industry. Recently, she shared her secret to having a positive mindset, an old letter she wrote to herself a year ago. The actor shared the piece of advice she gave to herself on her Instagram handle.

On the neatly placed paper, Melissa wrote a list of things she must and must not do. She even highlighted some important points by marking them with a star. "To Me, In ten years you will not remember his name", she started, with the words "will not" underlined for emphasis.

"It's ok to cry it out. For the love of God buy both pairs of shoes.", she continued. With a star drawn for a piece of special advice, she wrote, "Please listen to that little voice inside your head". She further advised herself to not feel ashamed by a walk of shame writing, "A walk of shame can be character-building".

"Call mom", she wrote to her future self with a little heart drawn next to it. In one of her last two statements she advised herself to "just eat the damn cookie!!". Lastly, she added another point marked with a star, "GO ALL IN- You'll never get today back". In the caption, she explained that the list of advice was actually an old note that she wrote to herself a year ago. "Still stands", she stated.

Melissa McCarthy shares an old note she wrote to herself a year ago

Clash of The Titans actor Luke Evans agreed with Melissa writing, "Hear hear" and added a clapping emoji to encourage her. F.R.I.E.N.D.S. star Courtney Cox too celebrated Melissa's list of advice. She clapped for Melissa and exclaimed, "Yes!!". Sam Weaving wrote, "J'adore!!" which means "I love" in French. Melissa also received appreciation from designer Brian Atwood who put many red hearts in her support. Hillary Swank called the advice, "Spot on" and added clapping emojis for the Gilmore Girls actor. Actors Darren Le Gallo and Drew Scott, too, added their appreciation for Melissa's post.

Melissa's fans praised her for the advice shared. They especially loved the point where she advised herself to "buy the shoes". Other fans were happy to read the note as they were going through stress. One fan suggested Melissa write a book with daily reminders and positive notes. Melissa's post received more than 388,000 likes.

Image: Melissa McCarthy's Instagram

